SCSD3 announces honor roll earners

CLEARMONT — Arvada-Clearmont K-12 School announced its junior high and high school honor roll recipients for the third quarter.

Those earning an honor roll designation earned between a 3.0 and 3.49 GPA in the third quarter. Those earning a board of trustees honor roll designation earned between a 3.5 and 4.0 GPA in the third quarter. 

Those on the honor roll include:

Seventh grade: Wyatt Holand, Chloe Mauck and Natalie Stoll.

Eighth grade: Kyah Main

10th grade: Kadynce French

11th grade: Timber Buhr

12th grade: John Klier and Torrey Veach

Those on the board of trustees honor roll include:

Seventh grade: Samantha George, Skye Malli and Bronc Vineyard

Eighth grade: Quinn Harman, Dellana Michelena and Abigail Odegard

Ninth grade: Jymie Adamson, Will Betz, Addison Clayton and Kamryn Michelena

10th grade: Shelby Fennema and Chantel George

11th grade: Mya Simondi and Tamica Smith

12th grade: Kerri Malli, Krista Malli and Madison Moss

Student's creative works on display

SHERIDAN — A Sheridan Junior High School student has earned statewide recognition for her creative works. 

Sixth-grader Rachel Adams will have her art on display on the Wyoming Art Education Association website and connecting social media websites. Adams submitted art for the Youth Art Month Exhibit through WAEA.

Started in 1961 through the Art and Creative Materials Institute, Inc. and in cooperation with the National Art Education Association, the Council for Art Education administers youth art month at the national level. Festivities take place annually, traditionally in March, to celebrate visual arts for grades kindergarden through 12th. 

The Youth Art Month Program emphasizes the value of education for all children, encourages support for quality school art programs and promotes art material safety. 

See Adams' and other students' art at sites.google.com/view/wyaea/advocacy.

Simpson named to dean's list

DAVENPORT, IOWA — Joshua Simpson of Sheridan has been named to the fall 2020 trimester dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.

Palmer College of Chiropractic has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.

Odom earns special education degree

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — Jessica Odom of Sheridan earned a Master of Science, Special Education degree from Western Governors University.

The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 218,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.

