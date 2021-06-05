Paninos graduates from college
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Banner native Kiara Paninos earned a Bachelor of Arts from Whitman College May 23.
A graduate of Big Horn High School, Paninos graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's degree in German studies.
Whitman College is located in Walla Walla, Washington.
WYDOT honors Konetzki, Taylor with scholarships
SHERIDAN — The Wyoming Department of Transportation district four Wyoming Transportation Department Employees Association awarded two Sheridan High School seniors Lainey Konetzki and Matthew Taylor scholarships.
Lainey Konetzki is the daughter of Larry and Lisa Konetzki. Her future plans include attending Sheridan College for general studies and the carpentry apprenticeship. After that, she hopes to pursue a career in the equine industry, starting her own training and chiropractic business. She’s an active member of 4-H, FFA and high school rodeo, where she is Miss Wyoming High School Rodeo. She plans to continue to rodeo in the WPRA. Konetzki's father, Larry, is WYDOT’s District 4 maintenance engineer.
Matt Taylor is the son of Scott and Janey Taylor of Sheridan. His future plans included attending the University of Wyoming and studying civil engineering. Taylor was a four-year letterman for the Sheridan Broncs. A state champion in 2019-20 and first-team at-large defense All-Conference selection after the 2020-21 season. Taylor has a 4.0 GPA and was selected as a Summit Award winner for the class of 2021. Taylor's father Scott is WYDOT’s District 4 district engineer.
All high school seniors and current college students whose parents are active members of District 4's WTDEA chapter are eligible to apply for this scholarship.
14 local girls to attend Girls State
SHERIDAN — Fourteen local girls will attend Girls State this year.
Girls State is a weeklong experience where participants operate their own city, county and state governments. Due to the pandemic, last year's event was canceled. Because of the cancellation, seniors were included to participate in addition to the juniors in high school.
Delegates are Big Horn High School students Elissa Heerman and Kathryn Carter; Tongue River’s Maya Fritz and Lexi Weaver; and Sheridan’s Stevie Will, Diomena Mercer, Ashley Reilly, Rachel Sayer, Aubrey Cooper, Amy Murdock, Sydney Black, Amadea Vaira and Gennah Deutscher.