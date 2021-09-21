SHERIDAN — Southern New Hampshire University recently congratulated several local students for their academic achievements.
The following students were named to the summer 2021 President's List, which includes
full-time students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above.
Chelsea Kethman, David Robbins and Paula Graham, all of Sheridan, earned spots on the list.
In addition, Elizabeth Garretson of Sheridan has been named to SNHU's summer 2021 Dean's List. Eligibility for the Dean's List requires that a student accumulate an academic GPA of 3.5-3.699 and earn 12 credits for the term.