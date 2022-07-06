RMC recognizes students' achievements
SHERIDAN — Rocky Mountain College recently announced the 2022 spring semester dean’s list, which includes students who maintained a 3.60 to 3.99 GPA.
High honors students who maintained at 4.0 GPA are also noted with an asterisk.
The following local students earned recognition:
• Jessica King, Sheridan
• Nolan McCafferty, Sheridan
• Kailey Mortensen, Sheridan
Northwestern College announces Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Julia Kutz and Kevin Woodrow, students at Northwestern College in Orange City, Iowa, earned a spot on the academic dean’s list for the spring 2022 semester.
The dean’s list is comprised of students who have achieved a semester GPA of 3.50 or above while carrying a minimum of 12 graded hours.
Kutz is a sophomore majoring in genetics/molecular biology/cellular biology from Sheridan. Woodrow is a sophomore majoring in actuarial science from Sheridan.
Casper College congratulates honor roll students
SHERIDAN — Casper College officials have released the names of the 489 students who made the President’s Honor Roll and Dean's Honor Roll for the 2022 spring semester.
To qualify for the President's Honor Roll, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and receive a GPA of 3.5 or better. To qualify for the Dean's Honor Roll, a student must have a semester GPA of 3.5 or better. The recognition is for part-time degree-seeking students, those taking six to 11 credit hours per semester, and nondegree-seeking full-time students taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Local students on the President's Honor Roll include Cole Sorenson of Arvada; Izabella Carbert of Ranchester; Edward Shannon, Ashley Thompson and Alyie Williamson of Sheridan; and Cian Ahern of Wyarno.
Local students on the Dean's Honor Roll include Tory Music of Ranchester; Arden Clute, Tiffanee Harris, Nathan Motsick and Sasha Rollins of Sheridan; and Angelina Caster of Wolf.
Bouley named to Wheaton College dean's list
SHERIDAN — Wheaton College student Leah Bouley of Sheridan was named to the dean's list for the spring 2022 semester.
To earn dean's list honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Local graduates from South Dakota State
SHERIDAN — South Dakota State announced Claire Wilson Reed of Sheridan has graduated following the spring 2022 semester.
More than 1,500 students completed all requirements for a degree or certificate program and those requirements have been verified by the appropriate college.
Reed graduated with an Associate of Arts in SDSU's College of Arts, Humanities and Social Sciences.