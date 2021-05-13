SHERIDAN — Several students earned honor roll accolades throughout the nation.
Weston Heeren of Sheridan made it on the spring 2021 dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.
Chadron State College in Chadron, Nebraska, recognized Makenzie Aksamit of Ranchester, Samantha Heide of Sheridan and Destiny Park of Sheridan for earning a spot on the president’s list. To qualify, students must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester, in addition to holding a 4.0 GPA.
Chadron also recognized students on the spring dean’s list, including Garett Avery of Dayton and Ashlyn Duncan of Sheridan. The dean’s list requires a 3.5 GPA.