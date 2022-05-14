Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi inducts new members
SHERIDAN — The following people recently were initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective collegiate honor society for all academic disciplines.
• Sydney Schmidt of Big Horn at University of Wyoming
• Makayla Hallam of Sheridan at University of Wyoming
• Casey Prior of Sheridan at University of Wyoming
They are among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.
Robbins named National Merit Scholarship winner
DAYTON — Zia Robbins, a Tongue River High School student, earned a $2,500 scholarship from National Merit Scholarship Corporation.
The 2,500 Merit Scholar designees were chosen from a talent pool of more than 15,000 finalists in the 2022 National Merit Scholarship Program.
National Merit $2,500 scholarship winners are the finalists in each state judged to have the strongest combination of accomplishments, skills and potential for success in rigorous college studies. The number of winners named in each state is proportional to the state’s percentage of the nation’s graduating high school seniors.
These scholars were selected by a committee of college admissions officers and high school counselors, who appraised a substantial amount of information submitted by both the finalists and their high schools: the academic record, including difficulty level of subjects studied and grades earned; scores from the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test; contributions and leadership in school and community activities; an essay written by the finalist; and a recommendation written by a high school official.
Locals earn degrees from Chadron
SHERIDAN — Local students earned degrees from Chadron State College recently.
Donald Clabaugh of Sheridan graduated with a Master of Arts in Education.
Ashlyn Duncan of Sheridan graduated magna cum laude with a bachelor's degree in education and Destiny Park of Sheridan graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor's in education.
Nearly 3,000 undergraduate, graduate and online students currently attend Chadron State.