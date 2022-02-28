SHERIDAN — The University of Wyoming lists 19 students from Sheridan County on the 2021 fall semester Provost’s Honor Roll and 59 on the Dean's and Dean's Freshman Honor Rolls.
The Provost’s Honor Roll consists of undergraduates who have completed at least six but fewer than 12 hours with a minimum 3.5 GPA for the semester.
Local student son the Provost's Honor Roll include:
Banner— Noah Colin Gustafson
Big Horn — Mullen Graham
Ranchester — Amber D. Marosok, Jesse L. Mitros, Jessica G. Stevens
Sheridan — Kristina Nicole Angeloff, Jordan L. Christensen, Hanna L. Detmer, Zechariah G. Di Lella, Nicole E. Dillon, Alissa Ferullo, Makayla F. Hallam, Christopher James Kampbell, Amanda Lawson, Amanda Lindberg, Jennifer Sarah Meineke, Kelly Ritz, Luke A. Sorenson, Giovanna Vaira
The Dean's and Dean's Freshman honor rolls consist of regularly enrolled undergraduates above freshman standing who earned a 3.4 or better GPA, and freshmen who have earned a 3.25 or better GPA.
To be eligible, students must have been enrolled for a minimum of 12 credit hours taken for letter grades.
Local students on the Dean's and Dean's Freshman honor rolls include:
Banner — Seth A. Felbeck
Big Horn — Leah Alta Schuster
Clearmont — McKenna Ann Auzqui
Dayton — Jacob Marker, Mary E. Miller, Justice L. Rees
Ranchester — Skye Korfanta Bensel, Heidi Ann Henderson, Matthew Sharp
Sheridan — Makenna S. Balkenbush, Carson T. Bates, Kavan Bede, Olivia Boley, Gabriel Briggs, Quinton Thomas Brooks, Kelly Buchanan, Kristy Ann Buckley, Parker J. Christensen, Olivia Conrad, Garrett J. Custis, Ashly Doyle, Josie L. Fettig, Drake R. Fisgus, Elizabeth A. Green, Sumner E. Grubbs, Lindsey M. Hall, Morgan Lynn Irvine, Katelyn Kayser, Taylor G. Lee, Sterling Madry, Alyssa K. Mauck, Sydnee D. Ordahl, Kaleigh Padgett, William M. Pelissier, Elsa-Anne Petzold, Brendan Phipps, Callie Ashlyn Rafferty, Riley S. Rafferty, Josiah L. Richards, Ethan L. Rickett, Dhillon K. Rono, Aeriana Nirel Roth, Cassidy L. Schellinger, Olivia M. Scheuerman, Kimberly K. Solti, Mindy M. Songer, Matthew Springsteen, Jacob St.Pierre, Evan Staben, Caleb William Frank Stacy, Kayla R. Stimpson, Cody T. Stults, Jack Syring, William Adan Timberlake, Karsyn Ulibarri, Kaitlin Corina Vieira, Grace A. Von Krosigk, Anela Wright, Natalie Lynn Ziegenhorn