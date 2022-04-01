AC student named Daniels Scholar
CLEARMONT — The Daniels Fund announced the names of its 2022 class of Daniels Scholarship Program recipients. The 45 Wyoming high school seniors selected as 2022 Daniels Scholars included Arvada-Clearmont student Tamica Smith.
Smith is among 240 students across Colorado, New Mexico, Utah and Wyoming accepted into the program.
Daniels Scholars receive up to $100,000 over four years toward their undergraduate degree, depending on family need. Daniels Scholars may use their scholarship at any accredited nonprofit college or university anywhere in the United States. Selected students demonstrate the strength of character, leadership potential and a commitment to serving the community that will position them for success. They are selected because they possess these and other distinguishing qualities and values that were important to Daniels Fund founder, Bill Daniels.
“These students have incredible grit and drive, embody the values that guided Bill Daniels’ life, and are poised to do great things. It’s an honor to carry on Bill Daniels’ legacy of giving by supporting these outstanding young people’s educations,” said Hanna Skandera, president and CEO of the Daniels Fund. “We can’t wait to see their success and the long-term impacts they make with this opportunity.”
Johnson named to Chadron Dean’s List
SHERIDAN — Chadron State College announced 341 students, including Blaine Johnson of Sheridan, met requirements for the Dean’s List for the fall 2021 semester by earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor’s degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.