Nissen earns spot on Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Daley Nissen of Sheridan has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the fall semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Nissen, a sophomore majoring in actuarial science, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Business.
More than 6,700 students at Nebraska were named to the Deans' List for the fall semester.
Qualification for the College of Business Dean's List requires a 3.6 GPA, based on a 4.0-scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours.
Park University announces fall 2021 graduates
SHERIDAN — Park University announced its fall 2021 graduates recently and the list included one local.
The university had 1,340 students eligible to graduate — 371 students received a master’s degree and/or graduate certificate, and 969 students received a bachelor’s degree, associate degree and/or undergraduate certificate.
Sheridan's Christopher M. Vallejo, majored in interdisciplinary studies and earned a Bachelor of Science degree.
Bouley named to Wheaton College Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Wheaton College student Leah Bouley of Sheridan was named to the Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, an undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Heyneman named to Wake Forest Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Aria Heyneman of Sheridan has been named to Wake Forest University's Dean's List for the fall 2021 semester.
Heyneman is majoring in sociology and is expected to graduate in 2025.
Students who achieve a 3.4 GPA and no grade below a C were named to the list.