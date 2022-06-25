Nissen named to spring Deans' List at Nebraska
SHERIDAN — Daley Nissen of Sheridan has been named to the Deans' List at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln for the spring semester of the 2021-22 academic year.
Nissen, a sophomore majoring in actuarial science, was named to the Dean's List for the College of Business.
Qualification for the Deans' List varies among the eight undergraduate colleges and the Explore Center. Listed below are the minimum requirements for each entity and the name of its respective dean or director. All qualifying GPAs are based on a four-point scale and a minimum number of graded semester hours. Students can be on the Deans' List for more than one college.
MSU announces spring honor rolls
SHERIDAN — Montana State University has announced its undergraduate honor rolls for spring semester 2022.
There are two MSU honor roll lists: the President's List and the Dean's List. To be eligible for the lists, students must be enrolled in at least 12 college-level credits. This honor roll list was current as of June 16 and includes all registration corrections or grade changes processed to that date.
The 1,495 students with a perfect 4.0 grade point average for the semester were named to the President's List. An asterisk follows their names below. The Dean's List includes the 3,534 students earning grade point averages of 3.5 or above for the semester.
Local students named to the list include Addy Paige Bolton*, Kaitlyn E Brown, Garrett J. Coon, Bailey Joy Coon*, Bailey Ann Dodge, Kaitlin M Shaw, Michael James Shaw, Coy Michael Steel*, Talia R Steel and Dana Lea Weatherby.
Greig named to UA Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Taylor Greig was named to The University of Alabama Dean's List for the spring semester.
A total of 11,224 students enrolled during semester were named to the dean's list with an academic record of 3.5 (or higher) or the president's list with an academic record of 4.0 (all As).
The UA dean's and president's lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
Greig also earned a Bachelor of Science from the school.
BHSU announces spring Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Black Hills State University released the Dean's List for the spring 2022 semester. A total of 638 students maintained a GPA of 3.5 or higher while taking at least 12 credit hours.
The following students earned spots on the list:
• Ranchester — Brielle Prehemo,
• Sheridan — Sierra Ballou, Sylvia Brown, Madyson Godwin, Nicholas Hale, Mikayla Johnson, Nichole Johnson, Jadynn Outland, David Standish, Braxton Tompkins
Miles Community College announces President's Honor List
SHERIDAN — Miles Community College recently announced the following students have been named to the President’s Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester.
Students who are taking 12 or more credits and maintain a term GPA of 3.5 or higher are eligible for this scholastic recognition.
Abigail Lynam of Sheridan earned a spot on the list.