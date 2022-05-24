SHERIDAN — Southern New Hampshire University recently recognized local students for being named to the Winter 2022 President's List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum GPA of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.
Paul Shaw, David Robbins and William Cretsinger, all of Sheridan, earned spots on the list.