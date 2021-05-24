PEO Chapter B announces scholarship earners
SHERIDAN — Four local students received scholarships from Sheridan PEO Chapter B.
The scholarships given include three PEO-state-sponsored scholarships for the 2021-2022 collegiate academic year and one Sheridan Chapter B-sponsored scholarship.
Sheridan High School students Kathryn Moran, Hanna Needles and Melah Garwood were selected by the state scholarship committee to receive awards from the Muriel E. Spacht; Carol W. and William R. Daley; and Karen F. Lippincott scholarship funds, respectively.
Moran will attend Purdue University for mathematics and computer science degrees.
Needles and Garwood will both attend the University of Wyoming. Needles plans to pursue dance science, while Garwood plans to pursue criminal justice and Spanish degrees.
Kathy Land was selected for the Sheridan PEO Chapter B scholarship. Land is a second-year student and recent graduate in the Sheridan College nursing program.
PEO was founded in 1869 and serves today as an international philanthropic and educational organization that promotes increased educational opportunities for women.
Kaiser Foundation announces scholarship winners
SHERIDAN — One Tongue River High School student earned a Kaiser Foundation scholarship this spring.
Bailey Dodge earned one of 10 $4,000 scholarships, which can be renewed for an additional three years for students continuing to meet academic standards. Dodge and other recipients were selected on the basis of merit with special consideration given to their academic, extracurricular and community service achievements. Financial need was also strongly considered.