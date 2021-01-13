SHERIDAN — Nearly 200 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls for the fall 2020 semester, including more than 60 from Sheridan County.
For full-time students to earn a place on the president’s honor roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time president’s honor roll from the Sheridan area are:
Jessica Ashby, Jennifer Brown, Sophia Conklin, Lillie Crabtree, Sarah Ellis, Nikolas Exon, Matthew Fentron, Christopher Grillo, Jodi Kenney, Threhaa Knutson, Felicity Mader, Mariah Massie, Laura Merriman, Christine Queen, Jacob Seidel, Colin Stroup, Kelsi Tarver, Austin Temple and Sarah White.
For full-time students to earn a place on the vice president’s honor roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time vice president’s honor roll from the Sheridan area are:
Juan Aguado, Meagan Anderson, Faith Atwell, Jessica Bonefield, Kelcee Brower, Elias Cadena, Chelsea Deegan, Kelsey Dexter, Madison Fabel, Cory Gagner, Madeline Hutchison, Catriona Jones, Phillip Lilly, Kera Manor, Amanda Miller, Kristen Morris, Cole Shepardson, Michelle Terry and Ricky Wright.
For part-time students to earn a place on the part-time honor roll, they must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. At least 6 credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the part-time honor roll from the Sheridan area are: Daniel Alsup, Miranda Cone, Arvel Eastman, Katherine Emond, Alissa Ferullo, Sandra Fitzpatrick, Joshua Ford, Jamel Forte, Suzanne Gonda, Rachell Gump, James Granum, Bradley Harcrow, Kelsey Jacobs, Andrea Lemon, Sarah McKiven, Nadine Ortiz, Joshua Repsis, Jordan Rudolph, Charlie Rushin, Benjamin Stoel, Roy Turnquist and Elisha Wood.