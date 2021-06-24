SHERIDAN — More than 300 students were named to the Sheridan College honor rolls for the spring 2021 semester, including almost 120 from Sheridan County.
For full-time students to earn a place on the president’s honor roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 or more college-level credit hours with letter grades of A or S and a semester GPA of 4.0 for all classes. Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time president’s honor roll from the Sheridan area are: Michelle Agnew, Billie Bailey, Rachel Black, Elias Cadena, Sophia Conklin, Alison Dooley, Sharla Durgin, Jackson Eccles, Jordan Frank, Jezteen Garwood, Lindsey Hall, Riley Hauf, Kinsey Hegy, Carlos Hernandez, Thomas Hernandez, Madeline Hutchison, Morgan Irvine, Chloe Ives, Ethan Johnson, Jodi Kenney, Rheagan Logan, Felicity Mader, Katharine Mansfield, Katrina Mattice, Kathleen McCurry, Laura Merriman, Lillie Merriman, Mariah Miller, Krystina Morgan, Carl Morton, Nakeisha Pacheco, Walkara Robinson, Jacob Seidel, Ruben Serna, Mary Shippy, Dawn Sipe, Benjamin Stoel, Colin Stroup, Kayden Sullinger, Kelsi Tarver, Michelle Terry, Tyler Trentacosti, Eric Trueblood, Courtney Wallach, Taylor Wendtland, Melissa Whiting, Daniel Yochim and Eric Zappa.
For full-time students to earn a place on the vice president’s honor roll, they must maintain full-time enrollment by completing 12 credit hours or more with letter grades of A, B, C, OR S and a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the full-time vice president’s honor roll from the Sheridan area are: Juan Aguado, Makenzie Anderson, Jessica Ashby, Sarah Bicocchi, Cutler Bradshaw, Kelcee Brower, Riley Corbridge, Myra Deniz, Seth Deutscher, Lane Drake, Sarah Ellis, Matthew Fenton, Norman Fravel, Amberly Gillespie, Rayne Goins, Tyler Holloway, Carson Holwell, Theron Kalasinsky, Kristen Morris, Mollie Morris, Olivia Munroe, Jaycee Page, Nolan Rader, Kaylee Reiff, Joel Sayer, Cassidy Schellinger, Cole Shepardson, Matthew Skrlac, Chad Turley, Alyssa Wegner and Cora Wood.
For part-time students to earn a place on the part-time honor roll, students must carry 12 or more cumulative credit hours from previous semesters with letter grades of A, B, C, D, F, S, or U and a cumulative GPA of 3.5 or higher. At least 6 credit hours with letter grades of A, B, C, or S in the current semester.
Credits counted in S graded classes may not exceed one credit. Sheridan College students on the part-time honor roll from the Sheridan area are: Hannah Adriaens, Jennifer Brown, Mollie Caiola, Maria Caster, Miranda Cone, Reata Cook, Katherine Emond, Alissa Ferullo, Sandra Fitzpatrick, Paige Fort, Jamel Forte, Kaycie Garner, Suzanne Gonda, James Granum, Keri Guimond, Matthew Hartle, Angela Hernandez-Esparza, Carrie Jones, Threhaa Knutson, Spencer Kuzara, Andrea Lemon, Mason Lube, Jennifer Meineke, Nadine Ortiz, Sydney Podrazik, Heide Rader, Jordan Rudolph, Taziree Smith, Ariel Sondgeroth, Michelle Switzenberg, Joyce Thompson, Jacy Todd, Chelsea-Victoria Turner, Roy Turnquist, Sarah White, Jessica Winner, Elisha Wood and Madisyn Zeller.