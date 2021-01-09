Haveman recognized on president's list
CHADRON, Neb. — Sarah Haveman was named on the Chadron State College's president's list for the Fall 2020 semester.
To earn a spot on the dean's list, students must hold a 4.0 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
A total of 328 students earned the honor for the semester.
Duncan is originally from Sheridan.
Duncan recognized on dean's list
CHADRON, Neb. — Ashlyn Duncan was named on the Chadron State College's dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester.
To earn a spot on the dean's list, students must hold a 3.5 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, must be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
A total of 332 students earned the honor for the semester.
Duncan is originally from Sheridan.
Martin selected to dean's list
JAMESTOWN, N.D. — Samuel Martin, originally of Dayton, earned a spot on the University of Jamestown's dean's list.
To earn the honor, students must maintain a semester GPA of 3.5 or better. More than 300 students were named to the UJ dean's list for the Fall 2020 semester.