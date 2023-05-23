Art stock
Courtesy photo | Metro Creative Connection

SHERIDAN — A couple local students were named winners of the Wyoming Department of Health’s annual poster contest, which is part of an overall effort to educate families about potential radon-related health risks.

Radon is an invisible, odorless, tasteless and dangerous gas found in many places, including homes. Radon occurs naturally as a radioactive gas released from the element radium; it’s found in rocks, soil and water.

