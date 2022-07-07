SHERIDAN — From examining the constellations in the night sky to participating in a fossil dig in Kemmerer, six K-12 Wyoming middle and high school teachers have added to their science knowledge base courtesy of the University of Wyoming.
The teachers are either pursuing their master’s degrees in natural science or obtaining continuing education credits through middle-level science courses offered through UW’s Science and Mathematics Teaching Center. To help meet that end, the teachers have immersed themselves in three weeks of Earth science curriculum this month. Working with UW faculty, the teachers are focused on astronomy, geology, geographic information systems and natural science.
The Earth sciences rotation of courses is offered this summer and again in 2025. The middle-level science courses are only offered during the summer. The courses, which run June 9-30, use interdisciplinary and relevant problems drawn from physical, life and Earth sciences to explore instructional strategies and research.
Becki Butterfield, a teacher at Coffeen Elementary School in Sheridan who will be moving to Meadowlark Elementary in Sheridan this fall, participated in the program.