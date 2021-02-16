SHERIDAN — Sheridan County school districts have organized times with Sheridan Memorial Hospital over the next two Fridays to offer a COVID-19 vaccination to each teacher who wants it.
Lekan Ajayi, SMH director of Lean Transformation, said the hospital expects to see 500-600 teachers over that timeframe.
“Many of our staff members have shared a strong desire to be vaccinated for COVID-19,” Sheridan County School District 2 Assistant Superintendent for Curriculum and Assessment Mitch Craft said Monday. “Staff members have the welfare of their students, their families and themselves as motivation to access the vaccine.”
One hundred teachers were vaccinated last week, and staff members will work with their school administrators to schedule time slots to receive the vaccine Feb. 19 or Feb. 26.
Classroom teachers will work around flexible times such as before or after school, during planning periods and during lunch breaks to set appointments, Craft said.
Teachers fall under phase 1b of Wyoming’s COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan. That phase includes individuals age 65 and older, frontline essential workers who interact with the public, individuals with specific medical conditions, caregivers of medically vulnerable persons who are unable to get vaccinated and people on the Wyoming Medicaid Community Choices Waiver and Developmental Disabilities waivers.
Teachers are included in frontline essential workers, along with police, firefighters, correctional staff, funeral service practitioners, congregate care employees, health care providers, health care facility surveyors, child service providers, public transit employees, food supply chain workers, veterinarians, court system employees and some custodial staff.
Phase 1b is the second phase of the state’s vaccination distribution plan. Phase 1c, the next phase, will also include individuals experiencing homelessness, individuals who live in group settings, including prison or jail, critical infrastructure workers and individuals living in college dorms.