SHERIDAN — Week after week, on Wednesdays from 4:30- 7:30 p.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Roy Eaton Post 1560 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the U.S. Auxiliary offer free meals to the community.
Coordinator Tracy Kawulok described the event as a method to give back to the Sheridan community.
“If there are people that do not have a nice dinner idea on Wednesday night, they can come and get a hot meal,” Kawulok said. “We serve anywhere from 72 down all the way to 20.”
VFW member and social media marketing coordinator Kristina Miller recalls the many times at the start of the program the kitchen ran out of food, especially when it came to brisket.
Every meal is created by Kawulok, among others, ranging from hearty meals such as baked potato soup or meatloaf. Beverages available include apple cider, hot chocolate, tea and alcohol.
The event has been made possible through Ridley’s Family Market’s effort to find discounts for the VFW, Jr. Vice Commander Jim Sturdevant said.
Sturdevant welcomes all donations, which can be dropped off Tuesday through Friday from 3-8 p.m.
“The community has been great when it comes to donations,” Kawulok said. “We have had people that have donated meat before.”
The VFW plans to continue the opportunity throughout the winter for all families due to its popularity within the community.
“We welcome the community and veterans,” Kawulok said. “This is our way to give back to the small community of Sheridan.”
