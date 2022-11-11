SHERIDAN — Week after week, on Wednesdays from 4:30- 7:30 p.m., the Veterans of Foreign Wars Roy Eaton Post 1560 and the Veterans of Foreign Wars in the U.S. Auxiliary offer free meals to the community. 

Coordinator Tracy Kawulok described the event as a method to give back to the Sheridan community. 

Marly Graham is an intern with The Sheridan Press.

