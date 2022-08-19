SHERIDAN — Sheridan County saw a 34% jump in voter participation during Tuesday’s 2022 primary election, mirroring a statewide trend.

According to the Sheridan County elections office, a total of 11,618 ballots were cast in Sheridan County during the primaries. This is up from 8,682 during the 2020 primary elections. The elections office’s primary results archive dates back to 2002, and none of those elections had a higher voter turnout than 2022, meaning the county has set at least a 20-year record in voter participation.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

Tags

Recommended for you