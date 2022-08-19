SHERIDAN — Sheridan County saw a 34% jump in voter participation during Tuesday’s 2022 primary election, mirroring a statewide trend.
According to the Sheridan County elections office, a total of 11,618 ballots were cast in Sheridan County during the primaries. This is up from 8,682 during the 2020 primary elections. The elections office’s primary results archive dates back to 2002, and none of those elections had a higher voter turnout than 2022, meaning the county has set at least a 20-year record in voter participation.
Dayton Town Councilor Dennis Wagner served as an election judge and manned the voter registration table for precincts 20-1 and 20-2 at the Dayton Town Hall this year. Wagner said he was pleasantly surprised by voter participation in the primaries, particularly among younger voters.
“What was kind of really neat about the number of people who were voting was that it was a much younger demographic of people….” Wagner said. “There were a lot of young people in their 30s and 40s, which was really kind of neat to see in my opinion…I can remember elections past where all you saw were old people, but that wasn’t what happened this year.”
Statewide, voter participation increased 29% from 140,042 in the 2020 primaries to 182,142 in the 2022 primaries. Election results on the Wyoming Secretary of State’s website date back to 1978, and no primary election on record has had a higher voter turnout.
Many of Sheridan County’s voters were new ones, according to the Secretary of State’s office. From Jan. 1 to primary election day, 465 new voters registered in Sheridan County, bringing the total number of registered voters to 17,219. Statewide, the number of registered voters increased from 280,741 on Jan.1 to 287,014 on primary election day.
While voting in general increased, absentee voting decreased in the county from the 2020 primaries, when it was at a high due to the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 3,079 absentee ballots cast in the 2022 primaries, down 25% from 4,121 in 2020, elections supervisor Brenda Kekich said.
Of this year’s absentee ballots, 802 were brought to the clerk’s or election office while 798 were mailed and 1,483 individuals voted early in the elections office, Kekich said.
The elections office does not have data at this time on “crossover voting,” — or voters switching their party affiliation prior to the primaries, Kekich said. Crossover voting was actively encouraged by U.S. House candidate Liz Cheney leading up to the primary election.
Cheney, who lost to Harriet Hageman in the House race, included information on her website about how Democrats could switch parties and also sent out mailers asking: “How do I change my party affiliation to register as a Republican so I can vote for Liz?”
"Damn right, I will continue to give every voter in Wyoming a list of all the key rules for casting ballots in our state,” Cheney said in a statement to The Washington Post earlier this year. “If any eligible voter living in Wyoming wishes to become a Republican, they are free to do so. That is their right.”
Cheney’s encouragement of crossover voting has drawn the ire of some, including Chuck Gray, who won the Secretary of State race in the primaries. In a Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce candidate forum June 28, Gray promised to crack down on the practice.
“Election integrity…(including) ending crossover voting,” Gray said. “That’s priority number one.”
In general, Gray has challenged the integrity of the current elections system, saying during the forum he believes “there’s huge room for improvements in our election system” including banning ballot drop boxes and operating with an entirely paper ballot system.
For her part, Sheridan County Clerk and Recorder Eda Schunk Thompson said she remains confident in the integrity of elections locally and statewide.
“Our Sheridan County team ensures election integrity at the county level by having in place several checks and balances including secure and safe election procedures, specific targeted training, cameras, secured and sealed equipment and bags, logs, ID badges, public testing of equipment, educating the public, etc.” Schunk Thompson said. “In Wyoming, chances of voter fraud when voting absentee are very slim due to our secure and safe election procedures. And with the new voter ID law passed last year, it is even more secure.”
Official election results will be posted on the Sheridan County website after the county canvassing board reviews results Aug. 19, Schunk Thompson said. The canvassing board accounts for every ballot cast and ensures each valid vote is included in the official results.
For an election official, the canvass means aggregating or confirming every valid ballot cast and counted. The canvass enables election officials to resolve discrepancies, correct errors and take any remedial actions necessary to ensure completeness and accuracy before certifying the election. They also review write-in votes and provisional ballots, Schunk Thompson said.
During the primaries, there were no recounts triggered by statutory formulas — meaning there were clear winners and losers in each race, Schunk Thompson said.