SHERIDAN — A local Sheridan County woman died as a result of a car crash north of Sheridan Dec. 8.
The fatal crash occurred around milepost 4.1 on Wyoming 338 north of Sheridan. At 11:01 a.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were notified of a motor vehicle collision.
A 2019 Chevrolet Silverado was stopped on WY 338, waiting for traffic to clear to turn left onto WY 339. Waiting behind the pickup was a 2018 Chevrolet Equinox. A 2015 Ford F-250 FedEx pickup approached the vehicles from the rear. The driver of the Ford failed to notice the stopped vehicles and collided with the back of both Chevrolets.
The driver of the 2019 Chevrolet Silverado has been identified as 71-year-old Dayton resident Carol A. Harnish. Harnish was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox has been identified as 23-year-old Sheridan resident Shariah L. Harper. Harper was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries sustained in the crash.
The driver of the 2015 Ford F-250 has been identified as 52-year-old Sheridan resident Todd A. Kohler. Kohler was wearing a seatbelt and transported to Sheridan Memorial Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol, driver inattention/cellphone use is being investigated on Kohler's part as a possible contributing factor.
This is the 122nd fatality on Wyoming’s roadways in 2020 compared to 142 in 2019, 109 in 2018, and 120 in 2017 to date.