SHERIDAN — Sheridan resident Jennifer Epperson has participated in and led local efforts by the Sheridan Jaycees for six years, but this year her role with the organization will include even more responsibility.
In November, Epperson was elected to lead the Wyoming Jaycees 2021 Board of Directors as its president.
The Sheridan Press recently caught up with Epperson, who also works full time at First Interstate Bank, to learn more about the Jaycees.
The Sheridan Press: How did your time with the local Jaycees organization prep you for your new role?
Epperson: The whole intent of the JCI (Junior Chamber International) organization is to prep its members for leadership, so everything you do as a Jaycee is going to help with that. I started out helping with some of our community projects and that led to chairing projects, which provides a tremendous amount of experience in teamwork, team building, problem solving, critical thinking, project management and public relations. I joined the local chapter board two and a half years ago, serving as treasurer and vice president before being elected chapter president in 2020. As every other leader knows, 2020 was a pretty tough year to lead a team and get things done, but we had some great successes that I am pretty proud of. It definitely makes you humble and I have learned a lot about adapting and being flexible!
TSP: What are the responsibilities of the Jaycees state president?
Epperson: The state president is responsible for overseeing the state organization, which is how we are represented at the national level. JCI USA is our national organization, and the state is the link between JCI USA and the local chapters and their members. I am responsible for making sure all of our chapters are healthy, active and getting the most out of their membership, and also helping them overcome challenges in the various communities we serve.
TSP: What do you hope to do/accomplish in your role?
Epperson: I hope to grow the organization throughout Wyoming. We currently have members in four communities. I want people to see that we can help each other reach our potential. I encourage people to think of one cause they are really passionate about and think how much further you could get with that idea if you had a whole group of engaged, active people backing you up. We can do more good work, together.
TSP: What are the challenges?
Epperson: It's no secret that service organizations around the country have been shrinking since the 1990s. It's not seen as "the cool thing to do" any more, but I think 2020 proved that these groups are needed now more than ever. The biggest challenge is helping people recognize how Jaycees membership could benefit them. Last year we held sessions on everything from learning how to geocache, to public debate competitions, to outdoor first aid training. The unique thing about the JCI organization is that we aren't tasked with one specific project or purpose — anything that provides development opportunities for our members and our community is on the table.
TSP: What is the mission of the Jaycees and how does that affect local folks?
Epperson: Our mission is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. So everything you do in the Jaycees is guiding you to stepping into future leadership roles — not just in the organization, but once you are out of it. This is why there is an 18-40 age limit, because as an organization we want to see that our members are prepared to go out there and have successful careers, start businesses, lead nonprofits and/or serve their communities. There are many local people here in Sheridan and around the state who are examples of this. One notable alumni is U.S. Sen. Mike Enzi, who served as Wyoming Jaycees 39th state president in 1973.
TSP: What’s one of your favorite memories with the Jaycees to date?
Epperson: There are so many to choose from, because when you really embrace everything about the Jaycees, the opportunities are endless. My favorite local memory is the first year I volunteered for our annual Christmas Shopping Tour. I was assigned to two sisters, a 6-year-old and 11-year-old. When we went shopping at Walmart, the 11-year-old was so anxious about not spending too much of our money and kept saying it was OK if we didn't get everything she needed. I assured her it was not a problem. Later that day we took the kids to movies, and the 6-year-old asked if I would hold her hand, and we just sat there eating popcorn and watching a movie, and the feeling I got from those two girls that day was indescribable.
On a national level, attending the Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA) Gala that is put on by JCI USA every year is an incredible experience. To hear the accomplishments of the young active citizens who receive this award each year, it really makes you see that just one person really can make a huge difference.