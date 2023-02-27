SHERIDAN — Diagnosed with chronic pain, several spinal deformities and lupus, Sheridan-born Bliss Carlton was rendered unable to work shortly after graduating high school, and struggled to find her path in life. Largely homebound and in need of an outlet, Carlton discovered her knack for cooking and baking and founded her own online business this year, Chronic Cravings.
While receiving her diagnoses was a relief, Carlton said it was hard to adjust to a new life and grieve the outgoing life she once lived.
“I went from generally healthy to unable to get out of my bed for months on end,” Carlton said. “There’s a belief that chronic illness translates to laziness or selfishness. I lost friends and family over it. I also realized how strong I am and that those who stayed through those lows are the best people I will ever know.
“I was, and am, shamed quite frequently for not having a career that aligns with others’ perception of what I should be doing, but I am doing something that fulfills my heart. I won’t regret that for one second,” Carlton continued.
While she always enjoyed cooking, Carlton said she discovered it was her true passion after being diagnosed and stuck at home. She started cooking and baking more frequently, but when the recipes she followed weren’t meeting her expectations, she began writing her own and sharing them among friends and family.
“I have so much fun experimenting with new ideas. After time, people started asking me for my recipes, stating they would happily pay me for a cookbook,” Carlton said. “I never really had the thought of doing this for income, but everything quickly snowballed into new ideas.”
With the support of her husband Jordan and their several cats, Carlton began writing her own cookbook in the summer of 2022, handling all of the designing, editing and photography herself from the comfort of her own kitchen. The Chronic Cravings cookbook contains 30 comfort food recipes including appetizers, entrees and desserts.
“Many of the recipes are things I have been making for years, some are newer discoveries. Each recipe is the result of many tries and many failed experiments,” Carlton said. “I’ve probably made 150 banana bread muffins in an attempt to get the recipe just right.”
Carlton said her favorite recipe of hers is tied between a Dutch baby and cheese souffle, both foods she ate frequently growing up.
“I truly just want to continue making tasty food and sharing that creativity with anyone who is interested. Cooking and baking can be such an incredible escape, as well as a medium for creativity,” Carlton said. “It can bring people together… My only goal for the future is to continue doing what I love and sharing it all. Anything that comes along with that is just the icing on the cake.”
Along with several recipes already posted, the Chronic Cravings cookbook is available for pre-order at chroniccravings.squarespace.com. Pre-ordered cookbooks will ship March 1.
