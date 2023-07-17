SHERIDAN — Young artists spent last week letting loose and getting creative at SAGE Community Arts through a four day long Art at Play camp.

The camp, which was a collaborative effort between SAGE and Sheridan County YMCA, was geared toward children ages 5 through 7. The structure of the program encouraged youth to explore art through various mediums in a relaxed, loosely structured environment.

