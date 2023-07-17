SHERIDAN — Young artists spent last week letting loose and getting creative at SAGE Community Arts through a four day long Art at Play camp.
The camp, which was a collaborative effort between SAGE and Sheridan County YMCA, was geared toward children ages 5 through 7. The structure of the program encouraged youth to explore art through various mediums in a relaxed, loosely structured environment.
Leader of the camp and former art teacher Ashley Cooper said she briefly presented campers with different ideas and materials at the beginning of each session, then allowed them to choose whatever activity their hearts desired. Throughout the week, students got the chance to use oil pastels, draw and even spray watercolor paint onto special paper.
Cooper said she encouraged children to take initiative and demonstrate their ideas to the rest of the class, which instilled them with a sense of autonomy and leadership.
“I really like to encourage them to share with their peers about what they're doing and how they're doing it,” she said. “I'm just really stressing the fact that there's no right or wrong way to do it, and helping them to stay curious and have fun.”
Aubrey Chase, a soon-to-be freshman at Sheridan High School, assisted Cooper with the Art at Play program and enjoyed the time she spent watching each camper discover their love of art. She helped campers get into a creative headspace, and said she formed relationships with each of them throughout the week.
“I feel like they're all really comfortable with me, and I love it. I think that they really enjoy [the camp],” Chase said. “I feel like everybody should get the chance to either help out or be a camper, because this is great.”
This was Cooper’s first year as leader of the camp, and she said wouldn’t hesitate to do it again next summer. Her background as an art teacher puts the SAGE Art at Play camp directly in her wheelhouse, and the experience made her appreciate the dynamic energy and adaptability of young artists even more.
“It's always brought me joy. I've always been creative and curious and I've never stopped being so,” Cooper said “Something I really like about kids is they haven't learned not to be curious, so … they haven’t unlearned their love of learning or play. They’re just fun.”
Cooper said campers came into each day of camp engaged and excited — and many told her they plan on being artists forever. She said the support of the Sheridan community makes opportunities for children like the Art at Play program possible.
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.