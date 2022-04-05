SHERIDAN — On April 3 at the Cheyenne Civic Center, the Wyoming Congressional Award Council hosted its annual state award ceremony to honor youth from across Wyoming who have earned Congressional Award medals. Henry Dickinson of Sheridan was among the youth receiving an award. He received the gold award.
The Congressional Award was established by The U.S. Congress in 1979 to recognize initiative, service and achievement in young people ages 13.5 to 23.
“Despite the pandemic these youth worked and volunteered, set goals and turned those goals into reality. They put everything behind their wish or goal and have earned what very few have, a Bronze, Silver or Gold Congressional Award medal,” said Pat Thomas, WCAC board president.
To earn a Congressional Award medal, participants must meet certain requirements in four programs areas, including 100-400 hours of voluntary public service over a period of seven to 24 months. For more information about the requirements see wcac.us/program-requirements.
The Congressional Award remains Congress’ only charity and the highest honor a member of the U.S. Senate or House of Representatives may bestow on a youth civilian. Earning The Congressional Award is a proactive and enriching way to get involved.
This is not an award for past accomplishments. Instead, youth are honored for setting personally challenging goals and meeting the needs of their community. The program is nonpartisan, voluntary and noncompetitive.
WCAC’s mission is to encourage Wyoming youth to a lifetime of community engagement by recognizing their initiative, achievement and service. Wyoming also provides scholarship dollars to gold medalists, and support to all participants and advisors.