SHERIDAN — Nature WY, a digital education series created by Wyoming PBS and local organization Science Kids, has been nominated for a regional Emmy award.
The annual Primetime Emmy Awards — the main televised ceremony most people envision when they think of the Emmys — are hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). However, there are also several regional NATAS chapters throughout the U.S. that give out awards for local broadcast news coverage, various types of video content and documentaries. Nature WY has been nominated for an award in the Informational/Instructional Short Form Content category at the Heartland Chapter Emmys. Winners will be announced this Saturday, July 15 at a ceremony in Denver.
Nature WY episodes each focus on a different area of outdoor science and are meant to be used as supplemental learning content for children ages 6 through 8. The videos come with an activity guide and lesson plan for teachers, parents and caregivers to follow. The episodes showcase students in Science Kids classes discovering nature and wildlife, and often incorporate stop-motion animation to help explain certain concepts.
The idea for Nature WY was born in 2021, when PBS reached out to Science Kids with the idea for a series similar to its Story Time with Wyoming Authors television program — where children’s writers hosted virtual readings of their books. Wyoming PBS Marketing and Outreach Director Jennifer Amend and Science Kids Executive Director Julie Rieder said the story time series was a fairly simple “point-and-shoot” production, but Nature WY far exceeded their original ideas of what it would be.
“It became a much bigger and broader and more dazzling program than any of us thought. Wyoming PBS brought their videography, editorial and storytelling expertise, and Science Kids brought the content and the educators and the students,” Rieder said. “It encourages people to watch for five or 10 minutes and then get out and do what we do.”
Filming of the series’ two seasons took place throughout summer 2021 and summer 2022. Rieder said the goal was to highlight the organic learning moments children experience when they get out of the house and explore natural environments. She said students quickly grew comfortable in front of the cameras and many were excited to be the stars of the show.
Rieder said a third season of Nature WY is not being filmed this summer — the current goal of Science Kids and Wyoming PBS is to market and publicize the content they’ve already created for the series so it can come alive in classroom settings. She said the two organizations have worked to present Nature WY at various conferences and will continue their outreach efforts throughout the year.
Wednesday, 24-hour fundraising event WyoGives will take place, and Rieder emphasized public donations ensure programs like Science Kids and Nature WY are able to continue helping parents and youth learn.
“We’re trying to provide really high caliber education … we value getting kids outside and taking them by bus to beautiful natural spaces, so that's expensive. And then when you add in something like Nature WY, that's a whole other effort of work,” she said. “That means we lean heavily on our supporters and donors to help us … pay our educators well, and celebrate learning.”
In 2022, Nature WY won a Public Media Award in the education category. Now, Amend and Rieder are gearing up for the excitement of the Heartland Emmy Awards on Saturday. For both, this is the first time they’ve been nominated for an Emmy.
“It's just so rewarding,” Amend said. “The folks who are reviewing your content are your peers. They're the people that you look up to who are doing the same work you're doing. So to be recognized by them is one of the highest honors a person can have.”
Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press.