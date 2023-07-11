07.11NatureWYEmmy.jpg
Science Kids student Cedric Pott holds the Public Media Award given to Nature WY in 2022.

 Courtesy photo | Julie Rieder

SHERIDAN — Nature WY, a digital education series created by Wyoming PBS and local organization Science Kids, has been nominated for a regional Emmy award.

The annual Primetime Emmy Awards — the main televised ceremony most people envision when they think of the Emmys — are hosted by the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS). However, there are also several regional NATAS chapters throughout the U.S. that give out awards for local broadcast news coverage, various types of video content and documentaries. Nature WY has been nominated for an award in the Informational/Instructional Short Form Content category at the Heartland Chapter Emmys. Winners will be announced this Saturday, July 15 at a ceremony in Denver.

