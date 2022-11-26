SHERIDAN — As winter settles on Ukraine, access to humanitarian aid may be more important than ever.
Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from recently-liberated areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that Russian damage to the infrastructure and the lack of heat, power and water is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, according to the Associated Press. The evacuations come as rolling blackouts plague most of the country.
Evacuations mean displaced persons, and a group of local volunteers are doing all they can to help. The Rocky Mountain Aid Foundation was founded in L’viv, Ukraine, after its leaders witnessed a disorganized bottleneck when it came to delivering critical aid to people in crisis, according to RMAF founder and Sheridan resident Joe Steger. Created by several local and regional volunteers, the RMAF received its nonprofit status in record time, after Steger met with Wyoming’s congressional delegation over the summer.
“Being Wyoming, we rallied the community and talked to businessmen and leaders … we ended up getting appointments set in Washington, D.C., with Sen. Barrasso and Sen. Lummis,” Steger said. “We went and spent an hour with both of them, and told them what we’d been doing. Sen. Barrasso has been to Ukraine six times, with his medical background. What we were doing spoke to him, and that really helped.”
Work on the ground
Across Ukraine, RMAF priorities include delivering medical aid and supplies to the front and bringing displaced persons back to safety, tourniquet manufacturing in-country using materials sourced in Sheridan, and bringing psychological first aid and support to displaced persons, including children.
“Our organization is comprised of a lot of former special operations individuals and medics, and we approach things from an unconventional standpoint,” Steger said.
The RMAF uses local networks and existing infrastructures to facilitate recovery and sustainability, creating vetted networks to identify critical needs.
“Huge aid organizations will ship over plane loads of stuff, and it can get held in customs, or a large portion goes missing,” Steger said. “I will jump on a plane in Sheridan with 15-20 suitcases and get into Poland, make our way into Ukraine, and 4-5 days after I leave Sheridan, 100% of the supplies are in the hands of the people who need them right now.”
While some supplies are obtained in-country to save on travel costs, some specialized materials are best brought in, even from as far away as Sheridan.
“Sheridan Tent and Awning has been one of the few places in the U.S. that has been able to supply a particular kind of velcro to donate to a factory that makes tourniquets, an extremely important life saving tool,” Steger said.
Together with a textile manufacturer in Lviv, the RMAF uses that velcro for tourniquets, which it purchases back from the manufacturer for $10 apiece before taking the supplies to the front. The tourniquet is high-end, designed by two Green Beret medics with experience stopping bleeding on the front lines, said Rosa Cruz Kauffman, medical director for the RMAF. The organization also trains people how to use, clean and reuse the lifesaving tool.
“We take 100-200 a week and put them in the hands of people who need them right now,” Steger said. “From a donation perspective, you buy 50 tourniquets at $500, and there is a high probability you are going to save five people’s lives.”
Sheridan Memorial Hospital has also been helpful in donating or connecting RMAF volunteers with medical supplies, Steger said.
Kauffman, a psychiatric nurse practitioner, is leading a focused effort to deliver psychological first aid to those in need, training Ukrainian caregivers along the way.
She has traveled to Ukraine, working to empower staff in hospitals and children’s homes with evidence-based ways to help people living through the trauma of war. Psychological first aid was developed by the National Child Traumatic Stress Network and the National Center for PTSD, and is a modular approach to help children, adolescents, adults and families in the immediate aftermath of disaster and terrorism. Materials have been translated into Ukrainian, Kauffman said.
“In America, we have residential homes with trained staff who have access to this kind of information, to health insurance … but many women, because they are mostly women who work as caregivers in the Ukraine right now, are really just showing up as human beings trying to do the best they can,” she explained. “Goals for us are based on immediate needs, and include training and empowering the staff with evidence-based ways to help the children and help themselves.”
The need is growing, Kauffman said. On a July trip to one Ukrainian home for displaced children, there were 20-25 children present. In October, the same facility housed more than 100 children.
“As the Eastern towns are evacuated because of the Russian invasion, kids just get moved. Many of the children were emergently evacuated from their schools and parents were not evacuated,” Kauffman explained.
Some children were orphaned before the war, and others are considered “undefined in parental status” because they haven’t spoken to their parents in weeks or months.
“We don’t know, but hopefully the parents are alive,” Kauffman said. “So these caregivers are showing up, doing the best they can, and the needs of these kids —there are kids who are special needs, there are children who need a place to live. There are kids who need a mom, who need someone to hold them. They are all grouped together, overpopulated and under-resourced.”
Help from Wyoming
The idea for the RMAF started long before any volunteers ever traveled to Lviv, when Steger, Kauffman and others knew they had to offer whatever help they could after the Feb. 24 Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“We were started, created in Sheridan, and all of our members are in Wyoming or Colorado,” Steger said. “We are tax deductible for any donations. We are 100% volunteer, and all donations go to this cause. There is no paying a CEO.”
The biggest need, he said, is funding.
“The number one thing unequivocally that people can do to help is donating funds,” Steger said. “We have the ability to buy most things in-country, which is less expensive than trying to ship things over. To bring over 10 suitcases of kids’ coats doesn’t really pencil out when you pay for transportation.
“But I’d also open up the field to — we have an amazing, diverse group of capable individuals in the Sheridan region. Maybe somebody knows someone at a wool sock company that wants to donate hundreds of thousands of wool socks. Maybe there are connection points into other funding sources,” Steger said.
Kauffman said the RMAF was approved for its nonprofit status quickly because of a Wyoming kind of mindset.
“The fact that we were able to grow so quickly through personal and professional relationships, that usually only happens when we have that small town, we take care of each other mentality,” Kauffman said. “That is foundationally and culturally important to us as an organization.”
For more information, see rockymountainaidfoundation.org. Steger can be contacted at joe@rockymountainaidfoundation.org.