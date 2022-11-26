SHERIDAN — As winter settles on Ukraine, access to humanitarian aid may be more important than ever.

Ukrainian authorities have started evacuating civilians from recently-liberated areas of the southern Kherson and Mykolaiv regions, fearing that Russian damage to the infrastructure and the lack of heat, power and water is too severe for people to endure the upcoming winter, according to the Associated Press. The evacuations come as rolling blackouts plague most of the country.

