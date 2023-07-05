Stone named to honor roll
SHERIDAN — Names of students who have made the Scholastic Honor Roll for Spring 2023 have been announced by Oregon State University.
A total of 11,660 students earned a B-plus (3.5 GPA) or better to make the listing. To be on the Honor Roll, students must carry at least six graded hours of course work.
Susanna Stone, a senior anthropology major, earned a spot on the list.
Fort inducted into Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi
SHERIDAN — Paige Fort of Sheridan was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Fort was initiated at University of Wyoming.
Fort is among approximately 25,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter. Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.