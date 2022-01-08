Stone earns spot on Oregon State University honor roll
SHERIDAN — Susanna Stone, a senior anthropology major, earned a spot on the Oregon State University Scholastic Honor Roll for the fall 2021 semester.
A total of 8,043 students earned a 3.5 GPA or better to make the listing. To be on the honor roll, students must carry at least 12 graded hours of course work.
Local students earn academic honors at CSC
SHERIDAN — Chadron State College has announced that two local students — Ashlyn Duncan and Destiny Park of Sheridan — were among the 324 students on the President's List with a 4.0 GPA.
In addition, 341 students including Blaine Johnson of Sheridan met requirements for the Dean's List for Fall 2021 by earning at least a 3.5 GPA.
To qualify, students must have completed at least 45 credit hours, be enrolled in 12 credit hours of coursework, be seeking their first bachelor's degree and have no incomplete grades during the semester.
Edeen spot on Dean’s List
SHERIDAN — Grace Edeen of Sheridan has been named to Dickinson State University's Dean's List for the 2021 fall semester.
At the end of each regular semester, Dickinson State recognizes those students named to the Dean's List. Eligible students must be enrolled full-time and must earn a 3.5 GPA or higher.