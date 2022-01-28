Greig earns spot on Dean's List
SHERIDAN — Taylor Greig of Sheridan was named to The University of Alabama Dean's List for fall semester 2021.
A total of 11,979 students enrolled during the fall 2021 term at The University of Alabama made the dean's list with academic records of 3.5 or above (on a 4.0 scale).
The UA dean's recognizes full-time undergraduate students.
Locals recognized on Northwest College's Honor Roll
SHERIDAN — Northwest College has named 435 students to its fall semester honor rolls. The list of students represents 33 communities in Wyoming, 18 in Montana, as well as 13 states and 11 countries.
Hailey Stutzman of Ranchester and Annie Mitzel of Sheridan were named to the Vice President's Honor Roll.
Students qualifying for the Vice President’s Honor Roll completed at least 12 semester hours of college-level coursework with a minimum GPA of 3.50 on a 4.0 scale.