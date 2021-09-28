SHERIDAN — The Wyoming State Historical Society recognizes individuals and organizations in the field of Wyoming history by an annual awards program. The awards are presented each year at the annual meeting of the Society on the Saturday following Labor Day; this year the convention was hosted by the Campbell County Historical Society in Gillette.
Several award winners include Sheridan County residents.
Nominations are submitted through the local and county chapters of the WSHS, individuals who are members may also make nominations and self-nominations are encouraged.
The WSHS seeks nominations that reflect outstanding work in preserving and interpreting Wyoming history. Awards are divided into seven main category groups.
Jane Gebhart, chair of the Society’s Awards Committee said interest in the history of Wyoming continues to increase each year.
“With changing times, we have expanded the awards program to recognize blogs, Facebook pages and other electronic forms of celebrating history, in addition to the traditional awards for publications, fine arts, preservation, renovation and youth activities,” Gebhart added. “The Society’s awards program opens many opportunities to recognize the efforts of others in promoting Wyoming’s rich legacy.”
Local award winners for 2021 include:
• Sharie Shada, Sheridan — first place audio/visual tour for Trail’s End Virtual Tour: Four Parts
• Sharie Shada, Sheridan — Henryetta Berry Award for her excellent work in encouraging history in young people
• Henry Dickinson, Trail End State Historic Site volunteer, Sheridan, first place, Junior Activities, Grades 9-12,
The WSHS is a nonprofit membership driven organization whose purpose is to support the study of Wyoming history, and to ensure that Wyoming’s past remains accessible to present and future generations. To learn more about the WSHS broad award categories contact linda@wyshs.org.