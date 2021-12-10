SHERIDAN — Dana and Tim Dent opened a showroom this holiday season in Big Horn. Located at 36 Willow St., the workshop for producing stained glass pieces and wood decor eventually became an exhibit of sorts for the Dents’ various handicrafts.
The Dents lived in Minnesota, where Tim Dent grew up, prior to their move to the Sheridan area. He taught his wife, Dana Dent, how to make stained glass creations in Minnesota.
“The stars aligned when our two creative spirits collaborated in all aspects of life,” Dana Dent said.
The couple, both seasoned creatives, shared a love for creating “happy things together.”
During the COVID-19 lockdown, they spent the increased free time creating myriad stained glass and wood decor pieces.
Dana Dent shared between the two of them, they made totes full of decor. Due to the magnitude of creations they made during the pandemic, “it was an easy decision to create a business to share and sell our creative spirits.”
“The name ‘Buffalo Daisy’ signifies the collaboration of rustic western meeting delicate beauty,” Dana Dent said.
The couple began selling their handcrafted creations on their website buffalodaisydesigns.com, including custom creations curated upon request. Upon returning to Dana Dent’s hometown in May this year to enjoy their retirement, the original homestead cabin on their Big Horn property was ideal for the workshop/showroom they envisioned, the couple said.
Dana Dent admitted the business has not had much exposure due to its novelty. The cabin has only been open on Saturdays since mid-November and it’s last Saturday open before the holidays will be tomorrow, Dec.11.
The showroom is also available for perusal to anyone who requests additional time via the Buffalo Daisy Designs Facebook page or by email, danadent719@yahoo.com.
Dana Dent’s mother, Anita Schamber added, “you have to see the cabin to appreciate the flavor and delight it brings to customers.”
The Dents said the experience of starting this business has been great, from first creation to opening their showroom.
Dent said she and her husband have “enjoyed seeing family and friends, meeting new people and making new friends as well” in their business venture.
As for the future of the business, the Dents reveal they already have plans for upcoming creations and expanding the business' open hours come the New Year.