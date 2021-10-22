SHERIDAN — For nearly 25 years, newly graduated physicians from the Wyoming-WWAMI Medical Education Program at the University of Wyoming have focused on setting up in-state practices to bring their medical specialties to rural and underserved communities.
UW is home to the state’s medical school — the Wyoming-WWAMI (Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana and Idaho) Medical Education Program. WWAMI students receive two years of foundations training in their home states and then spend two years traveling around the five states to practice clinical skills.
Once these medical students complete their residencies, they receive their medical degrees through the University of Washington School of Medicine.
Students who begin their medical education on the UW campus sign a contractual agreement to return to Wyoming to practice medicine for at least three years, but not all medical school graduates are able to find a fit for their specialty in their home state. This year, 15 newly minted physicians are returning to the Cowboy State as fully trained physicians.
“I am so excited to welcome these 15 physicians back to Wyoming,” said Dr. Brant Schumaker, the new educational director for Wyoming-WWAMI. “What a visible example of the way the WWAMI program is supporting the health care infrastructure in Wyoming. I am looking forward to interacting with these alumni of Wyoming’s medical school.”
Among the physicians returning to Wyoming are:
• Big Horn's Benjamin Widener, specializing in rheumatology/internal medicine, who will practice at Sheridan Memorial Hospital.
• Sheridan's Elise Lowe, specializing in internal medicine, who will practice at Cody Regional Health.