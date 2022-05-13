5-2-22 Shada1.jpg
Sharie Shada is now the new executive director for Fort Phil Kearny. Shada will continue her role the Trail End Historic Site in addition to her new responsibilities at Fort Phil Kearny.

 Matthew Gaston | The Sheridan Press

STORY — Two presentations will be offered May 15 at Kearney Community Hall at 2 p.m.

Sharie Shada, the Fort Phil Kearny superintendent, will provide a Shining Mountain Interpretive Center update. In addition, Dave McKee will present, “The Bozeman Trail: A Journey to National Historic Trail Designation. McKee is president of the Fort Phil Kearny/Bozeman Trail Association.

The events are free and open to the public.

For additional information, contact Fort Phil Kearny State Historic Site at 307-684-7629.

