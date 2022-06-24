SHERIDAN — Two tax staples of Sheridan County will be back on the general election ballot this year, following the approval of two resolutions by the Sheridan County Commission earlier this week.
The commission voted unanimously to pass resolutions placing a 2% countywide lodging tax and 1% General Purpose Excise Tax back on the ballot during its Tuesday meeting.
Visitors staying in overnight accommodations pay the lodging tax, and Sheridan County hotels, bed and breakfasts, cottages and RV parks collect it. It does not impact local residents, Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Executive Director Shawn Parker said.
Sheridan voters initially approved the lodging tax, which funds the marketing efforts of Sheridan County Travel and Tourism, as a citywide tax by Sheridan voters in 1992, and it has been approved every four years since. Initially set at 2%, it increased to 4% in the early 2000s, Parker said. It became a countywide tax in 2018.
The tax is dropping back down to 2% this year, following the approval of a 5% statewide lodging tax by the Wyoming Legislature in 2020, Sheridan County Administrative Director Renee Obermueller said.
“Legislation passed by the state implemented a statewide lodging tax, and (the county is) guaranteed 2% of that already through the state,” Obermueller said. “So instead of implementing a 4% lodging tax, we’re implementing a 2% because we’re already guaranteed 2% from the state. So it’s a reduction of what we initially presented on the ballot, but it is not a reduction in taxes being collected.”
Generally, the tax receives community support, Parker said. In the 2018 general election, the countywide lodging tax succeeded with more than 65% of respondents — or 7,793 county residents — voting in favor of the tax.
General Purpose Excise Tax — formerly known as the Optional One-Cent Sales Tax — has been continuously renewed by Sheridan County voters since 1988. The tax is an additional cent of sales tax collected on items subject to sales and use tax. It does not apply to most food purchases, rent, real estate or gasoline.
In the past, GPET funding has been used for projects involving roads, infrastructure, public safety, parks and pathways, senior services and economic development in Sheridan County communities, County Commissioner Christi Haswell said.
“The communities in Sheridan County have made it clear they appreciate the benefits that come out of this,” Haswell said. “I appreciate that we put it on the ballot for them to vote on. It does a lot of good in our communities.”
In the 2018 general election, the General Purpose Excise Tax succeeded with more than 69% of respondents — or 8,267 county residents — voting in favor of the tax.
The general election will be held Nov. 8. If the ballot propositions are approved by the voters of Sheridan County, the revenue collection for both taxes will begin in July 2023 and end in June 2027, at which time they will be reconsidered by voters.