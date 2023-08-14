SHERIDAN — Born and raised in Colorado, Amy Long has made the move to Sheridan to assume the library director position at Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library. Coming from 20 years of experience working in a much bigger library system, Long said she looks forward to engaging with the community and applying what she’s learned over the course of her career.
Angela Knutson, chair of the Sheridan County Library Board, said Long stood out as a candidate for the position due to her experience and personality.
“She was so warm and easy to talk to and her biggest thing that she focused on was that she really liked to have good communication with everyone she worked with,” Knutson said. “I was impressed that she had been in the library for so many years, and had done so many different roles.”
Long began her library career in the early 2000s, when the economic recession left her unsure what to do with her English degree. Long said she was inspired to look into the profession by a friend who recommended it to her and from her first day volunteering at the Estes Park Library, it was a good fit.
Long never left the profession and went on to achieve her master’s degree in library science and continued her career in Colorado’s Douglas County Library System. The titles she held over the years included library assistant, tech support supervisor and branch supervisor. Long’s arrival in Sheridan comes just two weeks away from the mark of her 20th year working in the Douglas County Library System.
“It feels great to be in a community that supports their library. Douglas County had a lot of community support, which I loved about it,” Long said. “It's always nice to go where people appreciate what the library does and enjoy having it in their community. so that's been really good.”
Knutson said Long’s experience brings a fresh perspective to the Sheridan County Library System, which she looks forward to seeing in action, as well as Long’s communication-based approach to management and her title as a young mother of two.
“I think she's going to work great with all aspects of what our library offers,” Knutson said. “I think she just seems open and eager and really a great fit for the community.”
Long also said she looks forward to seeing how her experience can apply to the community. Since her arrival in Sheridan Aug. 7, Long has had the opportunity to meet with employees of all of the libraries in Sheridan County and is eager to learn the ins and outs of each branch over time.
“The thing with libraries is we all do the same things, but we all do it differently. Checking in and out books, we do that everywhere, but each library approaches it differently,” Long said. “I'm just excited to learn what all of the things I've done for 19 years look like here and how people approach things here.”
