SHERIDAN — A long-discussed water transmission main project increasing water supply to northeastern Sheridan could soon be moving forward with the help of grants and matching funds from a local landowner.
City Administrator Stuart McRae said the 11,000-square-foot northeast water transmission line, which is proposed to extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road, has been discussed since 2014 and is ranked as the city’s top transmission line priority in its water master plan. However, the city has been waiting to proceed with the project until a landowner expressed interest in developing the area and extending city water service to it.
That opportunity has now come courtesy of Sean Higgins and Story House Management LLC, which has purchased 220 acres off East Fifth Street with the intent to develop it and eventually annex the property into the city, McRae said. But to do that, water supply will need to be increased in order to meet the city’s service standards, Higgins said.
“This particular transmission line we’re talking about actually opens up water supply for 1,000-plus acres out there,” Higgins said. “It’s been contemplated since 2014. …We’re just looking to tie into plans that have already been contemplated by the city…and looking at how to optimize what Sheridan really needs as far as housing.”
While Higgins says he plans to have a variety of uses and zoning on his property, his first priority is developing a 30-acre parcel for attainable housing for Sheridan residents. The property has room for 225 houses or more, McRae said.
“The attainable and affordable housing, in and amongst that phase one, is a high need …of the whole city really,” Higgins said. “We’ve been talking about it for a long time, and no one’s really stepping up to do anything, as far as I can see. We’re prepared to tackle that in part.”
The water transmission main project does come at a significant cost: an estimated $3.44 million. Story House is recommending the city simultaneously pursue two grants that could help defray costs.
The first recommendation is to pursue American Rescue Plan Act dollars through the State Loan and Investment Board, McRae said. This would be the most cost-effective option for the city with 84% of the total project costs — or $2.89 million — being covered by the grant dollars. The remaining 16% match — or $550,585 — would be covered by Story House, meaning the project would not cost the city any money under this scenario.
As such, Story House is also recommending the city pursue funding from the Wyoming Water Development Commission. If this grant is approved, two-thirds of the project costs — or $2.31 million — would be covered by the grant with the remaining cost of $1.14 million split between Story House and the city. Story House would provide $567,790 in this scenario with the same amount coming from the city’s water enterprise fund capital reserves, McRae said.
In order to comply with an Aug. 12 deadline for ARPA grant submissions, the city council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. on Aug. 8 to vote on whether it will apply for the grant funds.
While no decision was made during the Aug. 1 council meeting, Councilor Jacob Martin said he was interested in continuing the discussion.
“I’m pretty excited about it,” Martin said. “…I think it would be a waste for us not to apply for those two grants…I think, if (the water line) is one of our priorities in the first place, it would be a great partnership and a good way to tackle this attainable housing issue that the city has identified as a pretty big problem for several years now. I hope we go after it.”
Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.