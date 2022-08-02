SHERIDAN — A long-discussed water transmission main project increasing water supply to northeastern Sheridan could soon be moving forward with the help of grants and matching funds from a local landowner.

City Administrator Stuart McRae said the 11,000-square-foot northeast water transmission line, which is proposed to extend from East Ridge Road to Kittering Road, has been discussed since 2014 and is ranked as the city’s top transmission line priority in its water master plan. However, the city has been waiting to proceed with the project until a landowner expressed interest in developing the area and extending city water service to it.

Stephen Dow is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

