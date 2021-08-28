BUFFALO — While the annual Longmire Days event has shifted to a primarily online event, tickets are still available to join the fun.
The following is a list of events planned for Sept. 2-4.
Thursday, Sept. 2
• 7 p.m., free on YouTube, An introduction to Longmire Days with Craig Johnson
Friday, Sept. 3
• 8:30 a.m., Longmire Days 5K or 1-mile walk (virtual participation available), Prosinski Park, Buffalo, $40 pre-registration or $50 day-of registration
• 11 a.m., Craig Johnson at the Jim Gatchell Museum, aka Walt Longmire’s office, free on YouTube
• 1 p.m., Chatting with Branch — a Q&A with Bailey Chase, 1 p.m., online event
• 2:30 p.m., Q&A with A. Martinez, online event
• 3:30 p.m., “So you want to write a novel” session with Craig Johnson, Bomber Mountain Civic Center, ticketed event, $10 plus fees
• 7 p.m., A conversation with the Longmire cast, available as a Zoom live stream, ticketed event, $5 plus fees
Saturday, Sept. 4
• 10 a.m., Q&A with Katee Sackhoff, online event
• 11:30 a.m., Q&A with Zahn McClarnon, 11:30 a.m.
• 1 p.m., Longmire Days Rodeo, Johnson County Fairgrounds, $10 per person
• 3:30 p.m., Q&A with Lou Diamond Phillips, online event
• 5 p.m., beer with Craig Johnson, Occidental Hotel
• 7:30 p.m., Q&A with Robert Taylor and Craig Johnson, online event
Sunday, Sept. 5
• Noon, Q&A with Marcus Red Thunder and Craig Johnson, Cowboy Carousel Center, in-person ticketed event, $10 plus fee
• 1:30 p.m., Conversation with the Ferg (Adam Bartley), online event
• 3 p.m., Tea with Louanne Stephens, online event
• 7 p.m., A Tale of Two Walts: A discussion with Robert Taylor and Craig Johnson, available as Zoom live stream, $5 plus fees
For more information or to purchase tickets for this year’s events, see longmiredays.com.