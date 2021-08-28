Craig Johnson Longmire Days
BUFFALO — While the annual Longmire Days event has shifted to a primarily online event, tickets are still available to join the fun.

The following is a list of events planned for Sept. 2-4.

Thursday, Sept. 2

• 7 p.m., free on YouTube, An introduction to Longmire Days with Craig Johnson

Friday, Sept. 3

• 8:30 a.m., Longmire Days 5K or 1-mile walk (virtual participation available), Prosinski Park, Buffalo, $40 pre-registration or $50 day-of registration

• 11 a.m., Craig Johnson at the Jim Gatchell Museum, aka Walt Longmire’s office, free on YouTube

• 1 p.m., Chatting with Branch — a Q&A with Bailey Chase, 1 p.m., online event

• 2:30 p.m., Q&A with A. Martinez, online event

• 3:30 p.m., “So you want to write a novel” session with Craig Johnson, Bomber Mountain Civic Center, ticketed event, $10 plus fees

• 7 p.m., A conversation with the Longmire cast, available as a Zoom live stream, ticketed event, $5 plus fees

Saturday, Sept. 4

• 10 a.m., Q&A with Katee Sackhoff, online event

• 11:30 a.m., Q&A with Zahn McClarnon, 11:30 a.m.

• 1 p.m., Longmire Days Rodeo, Johnson County Fairgrounds, $10 per person

• 3:30 p.m., Q&A with Lou Diamond Phillips, online event

• 5 p.m., beer with Craig Johnson, Occidental Hotel

• 7:30 p.m., Q&A with Robert Taylor and Craig Johnson, online event

Sunday, Sept. 5

• Noon, Q&A with Marcus Red Thunder and Craig Johnson, Cowboy Carousel Center, in-person ticketed event, $10 plus fee

• 1:30 p.m., Conversation with the Ferg (Adam Bartley), online event

• 3 p.m., Tea with Louanne Stephens, online event

• 7 p.m., A Tale of Two Walts: A discussion with Robert Taylor and Craig Johnson, available as Zoom live stream, $5 plus fees

For more information or to purchase tickets for this year’s events, see longmiredays.com.

