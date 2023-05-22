SHERIDAN — Longmire Days will be July 20-23 this year, and tickets are now on sale.
General admission costs $18 plus fees. Each attendee to an in-person event will need a general admission ticket, which covers basic access for all four event days and includes access to the Cowboys vs. Indians softball game and a few other events.
Tickets cannot be resold or transferred to other attendees. For other event details, see longmiredays.com.
Folks in attendance will include Robert Taylor (Sheriff Walt Longmire), Louanne Stephens (Ruby), A Martinez (Jacob Nighthorse), John Bishop (Bob Barnes), Derek Phillips (Travis Murphy) and Craig Johnson, author of the Longmire mysteries.
Volunteer opportunities are also available. See further details online.