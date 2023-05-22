Craig Johnson Longmire Days
Author Craig Johnson sits on the back of a 1964 Ford Bronc waiting to greet fans at Longmire Days.

SHERIDAN — Longmire Days will be July 20-23 this year, and tickets are now on sale. 

General admission costs $18 plus fees. Each attendee to an in-person event will need a general admission ticket, which covers basic access for all four event days and includes access to the Cowboys vs. Indians softball game and a few other events. 

