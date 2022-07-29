SHERIDAN — General admission tickets for the 2022 Longmire Days event are on sale now and cost $10 apiece.
Each attendee to an individual, in-person event will need a general admission ticket. The confirmation email for each ticket order will provide the purchaser with a code that is needed to buy individual event tickets.
A general admission ticket does not guarantee purchase of tickets for individual events, but individuals who purchase general admission tickets will be alerted by email at least 24 hours before tickets to each event go on sale. General admission tickets are non-refundable, but do include admission to the street dance.
Longmire Days will take place Aug. 18-21 in Buffalo. For additional information and a schedule of events, see longmiredays.com.