SHERIDAN — Ken Grant will be honored with the Lotus Award Sunday at 11 a.m. during a private event.
The Lotus Award is presented to individuals who inspire passion for the creative arts in Sheridan by demonstrating outstanding support and selfless dedication to the goals of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
As a long-time volunteer, Grant has proven his dedication to the WYO and its mission by investing a significant amount of personal time to working backstage. Grant was first introduced to the theater through his son, Wynton’s participation in the WYO’s annual production of "Christmas Carol," where he was recruited as “child wrangler." Shortly thereafter, Wynton became involved in Tandem Productions where Grant grew his child wrangling skills and was later recruited as a backstage crew person and is most often called upon to run the fly-rail which he has done for (almost) every WYO Gala production since "Chicago" in 2005.
“We are thrilled to honor Ken Grant as this year’s Lotus Award recipient,” said Executive Director Erin Butler. “Ken has been an integral part to the success of the WYO year after year and we are particularly pleased to recognize his continued passion for helping the performing arts not only survive but thrive here.”
Past honorees include Lynne and Pete Simpson, Kim Love, Sy Thickman, Marva Craft, Dick and Tami Davis, Pat Tomsovic, Susan Miller, Christy Love and Scott Davis and Mary Ludemann.