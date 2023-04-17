When asked about her drive to success, Sage Lowe credits her parents Nancy McCullough and Derek Lowe. After they took a chance on a cross-country move leaving family behind, Lowe was able to witness her parents establish careers and success through their hard work and passion for what they do. This gave Lowe a guidebook for her own success.
She also recognizes the academic excellence opportunities Sheridan County School District 2 provides for preparing her for her future.
Lowe's favorite subjects are science and history. She credits her mother, a Sheridan Junior High School science teacher, and Sheridan Junior High School history teachers, Luke Sommers and Tim Cooper, with whom she shares a love of history.
Although mathematics is not Lowe's favorite subject, she has nominated Isaac Van Dyke as Academics for All's outstanding educator award. She said her desire to nominate VanDyke is due to the fact that he has made AP Calculus fun and exciting while providing her the skills to understand it. When asked about Lowe, VanDyke characterizes her as witty, humorous, kind and hardworking. He said her success is driven by her “ability to do unparalleled work behind the scenes with a grace that is powerful and humble.”
“Sage’s inclusive and charismatic personality make her a strong leader. Sage has the ability to build a positive culture. She is kind, leads by example, and her use of humor makes her a great leader," VanDyke said. "We need more people in the world like Sage. Sage is a born leader, and she will be great in all endeavors she tackles. Sage will be valuable wherever she attends and in whatever she becomes.”
SHS Counselor Anne Travis describes Lowe as, “a very kind person who has done exceptionally academically.” Travis credits Lowe's academic success to her thoughtfulness in creating an academic plan and her enrollment in rigorous courses including AP government, AP biology and dual enrollment through Sheridan College. Travis said she has no doubt Lowe will do great things in her next journey.
Aside from family and steadfast mentors in her life, Lowe also gives a nod to the impact the Harry Potter series has had on her path to success.
"On the way to see family in Michigan, Fred and George kept me entertained, after losing a tough hockey game Hagrid & Hermoine offered blissful distraction, and now — amid the applications and essays — Harry and Ron provide nostalgic comfort and hope for the start of the rest of my life.”
She continues to reread entire series over and over again, noting “you know what is going to happen but yet it’s still a surprise each time,” loving the familiarity of it, she said.
Lowe maintains a 4.214 weighted GPA while taking numerous AP, concurrent and dual enrollment classes. She works at Surf Wyoming Retail and plays hockey besides participating in cross country and track. Lowe volunteers at the hockey rink and through honor society, of which she finds both very rewarding.
Lowe has yet to decide which school she hopes to attend, and her career path may change depending on what school she attends. She has been accepted to the University of Michigan and if she attends she plans to major in political science with a minor in environmental science. She then hopes to attend law school with an emphasis on environmental law. Her alternate goal is majoring in journalism at Northwestern University in Chicago.
When asked where she wants to be in 10 years, her reply was simply “happy,” which she notes is also her definition of success.