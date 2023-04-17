04-17-23 PEOPLE sage lowe afaweb.jpg
Buy Now

Sheridan High School senior Sage Lowe has yet to decide which school she hopes to attend, and her career path may change depending on what school she attends.

 Courtesy photo |

When asked about her drive to success, Sage Lowe credits her parents Nancy McCullough and Derek Lowe. After they took a chance on a cross-country move leaving family behind, Lowe was able to witness her parents establish careers and success through their hard work and passion for what they do. This gave Lowe a guidebook for her own success.

She also recognizes the academic excellence opportunities Sheridan County School District 2 provides for preparing her for her future.  

Recommended for you