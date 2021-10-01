SHERIDAN — Applications for the Leadership Sheridan County Class of 2022 open Oct. 1, and will be accepted through the month of October.
Leadership Sheridan County is a unique 10-month program of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce, which broadens the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles while extending their awareness of community affairs/resources and strengthening their individual leadership skills. The program’s first class graduated in 1994.
Anyone age 18 or older may apply to participate in Leadership Sheridan County. Area businesses, public and private agencies, civic groups and other organizations are encouraged to have employees and members of any level apply to participate in the program. Participants should possess a desire to learn about the history and the future of Sheridan County from an economic and a cultural perspective.
To be considered for the program, a completed application and essay questions must be submitted to the Chamber by Nov. 1. Applications and additional information are available at the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce office at 24 S. Main St. or on the Chamber website at sheridanwyomingchamber.org.
For more information about the program call 307-672-2485.