SHERIDAN — The last time Bruce Edwards retired, it lasted “exactly eight hours and three minutes,” he said.
Due to an accumulation of vacation time, Edwards was officially still on the payroll of the U.S. Department of Justice and Homeland Security, where he worked as a program manager and policy advisor, until a day before he started work as Sheridan County’s Emergency Management Coordinator in December 2015.
As he prepares to leave the coordinator position at the end of this month, Edwards is hoping his retirement will stick a little longer this time. Still, he’s thankful for the last six years he’s spent in service to the county.
“Of all the places I’ve worked over the past 36 years, including federal jobs and here in the county, this is probably the best job I’ve had and some of the friendliest, most supportive people I’ve worked with,” Edwards said. “I’m going to miss it for sure.”
Edwards will be missed once he departs, Sheridan County Commissioner Terry Cram said during a Dec. 21 Sheridan County commission meeting.
“He’s done an outstanding job keeping us apprised of what’s going on, and we haven’t really had to worry a whole lot about preparedness during times of emergency,” Cram said. “He’s stayed ahead of the curve the whole time, and he’s going to be missed.”
As county coordinator, Edwards was responsible for mitigation and preparedness activities to protect Sheridan County and prepare for disasters, according to the Wyoming Homeland Security website. This includes planning; training exercises; procuring and maintaining equipment; and designating facilities for shelter and other purposes.
“The emergency management coordinator is the county’s initial trigger point or activation point if we have an incident and it exceeds our local resources,” Edwards said. “I establish and cultivate a network of resources, whether that be supplies and equipment or stakeholders in the community, that we have available at a moment’s notice in case of emergency.”
The emergency that sticks the most in Edwards’ memory is flooding in the spring of 2019 caused by heavy snow melt runoff and exacerbated by several days of heavy rain. Edwards declared a state of emergency and quickly organized groups of volunteers to fill sandbags.
“We quickly had people coming out of the woodwork to help,” Edwards said. “As you well know, when there’s an emergency, this community comes together.”
During his time working for the county, Edwards also made needed updates to the county’s emergency communication system. With grant funding secured by Edwards, the county has a backup emergency communications tower that can be used when and if lightning strikes the current communication system. He has also instituted interoperable communications, which allows disparate radio channels — for example, the various police and fire departments — to communicate with each other without having to change channels.
A large part of Edwards’ job has also involved writing grants to the Department of Homeland Security for emergency equipment. That job has become harder in recent years as a change in state law allowed other entities, including school districts and hospitals, to apply for funds.
“The ability to apply for grant funds directly has opened up options for those other entities, but it increases competition for already limited grant funds,” Edwards said. “But we do our best with the funds we receive.”
Edwards said he is proud of his accomplishments but noted they wouldn’t have been possible without the support of local government.
“The commissioners and other elected officials I’ve worked with have been incredibly supportive,” Edwards said. “I truly believe we have one of the best groups of county commissioners in the state. They have been so open to working with me and listening to what I have to say.”
As the county searched for Edwards’ successor, Jesse Ludikhuize — a longtime law enforcement officer in California — stood out from the other applicants, Edwards said.
“With his law enforcement and emergency management experience, he really seemed like a good fit for the job,” Edwards said.
Ludikhuize, who is currently being trained by Edwards and will take over the job in January, has years of experience in the San Bernardino and Santa Rosa police departments.
He worked multiple major disasters while in California, from wildfires and flooding to riots and earthquakes.
The disaster standing out most in his memory is the Tubbs Fire in October 2017. After evacuating his own family from the fire zone, Ludikhuize returned to his neighborhood to help neighbors evacuate. He was there when his home burned down.
“I worked on fire lines for the next five days,” Ludikhuize said. “Thirteen officers and firemen lost their homes in that fire, but I was the only one who continued to work during the emergency.”
Now, Ludikhuize hopes to bring that same level of dedication to his new home in Sheridan County, where he has lived since 2020. He plans to analyze existing procedures for major disaster events, such as flooding, and also develop new procedures, for example, a response plan for emergencies related to the state’s new nuclear reactor.
Ludikhuize also hopes to expand the county’s community response team — a small group of trained volunteers who can be utilized in emergency responses.
“When disasters take place, people love to come out and help, but they often lack the training and experience they need to respond effectively,” Ludikhuize said. “Right now, our community response team is very small, and we need to expand that group.”
Ludikhuize will also work to raise awareness, and sign-ups, for the county’s CodeRed emergency notification system.
The system, which provides voice and text message notification of emergency events in the county, is critical, Ludikhuize said.
“When we were in California during the Tubbs Fire, we heard about the evacuation orders from our next-door neighbor,” Ludikhuize said. “We were lucky, but if residents have that information sent to them directly through CodeRed, they don’t have to depend on luck when an emergency arrives.”
Ludikhuize said there was a lot of work to do, but he was excited to build on the firm foundation left by Edwards.
“I am looking forward to taking Sheridan County into the future, and to building on all the great work Bruce has done,” Ludikhuize said. “There will be challenges, but I know we can face them together.”