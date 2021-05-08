SHERIDAN — Luke Jensen, tennis celebrity and ESPN analyst, will be in Sheridan for a day of tennis clinics May 14.
The event is a fundraiser for the Sheridan High School tennis team.
Jensen was born in Grayling, Michigan and graduated with All-America honors in 1987 and 1988 from the University of Southern California. He won the 1983 Michigan High School State Singles Championship and earned high school All-America recognition. The following year, Jensen was the top-ranked junior singles and doubles player in the world, teaming with Patrick McEnroe in doubles.
Jensen’s professional resume includes 10 ATP Tour doubles titles, plus singles victories against Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl, John McEnroe, Bjorn Borg, Jimmy Connors, Boris Becker, Stefan Edberg and Jim Courier. Jensen and his brother, Murphy, won the 1993 French Open doubles title and reached a career-high doubles ranking of World No. 6 in November 1993. He was also a member of the 1991 and 1992 Davis Cup Teams. His ambidextrous play, and ability to serve the ball with either hand at 130 miles per hour, earned him the nickname “Dual Hand Luke.”
Contact Bob Faurot with more information on how to register for the event at faurotb@hotmail.com.