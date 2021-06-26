SHERIDAN — When Luke Sander was 14, he had to make money to pay off a snowmobile loan.
He got a summer job at a plant nursery.
“I worked at a nursery growing stuff, and now, I kill stuff,” Sander joked.
Sander is the supervisor at Sheridan County Weed and Pest, where he’s worked for 12 years. The Jackson native is also involved with the Sheridan County Travel and Tourism Board and founded Off The Grid Outdoors — a snowmobile guiding and coaching business in the Bighorn Mountains — 10 years ago.
“His professionalism and his ability to deal with people on a personal level is, I think, the key to Luke’s success,” said Slade Franklin, the weed and pest coordinator for the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.
The Sheridan Press sat down with Sander to learn more about his roles.
The Sheridan Press: What drew you to Sheridan?
Luke Sander: It was the best town I could find with decent snow that was close enough to go snowmobiling. I had to be somewhere I could snowmobile.
TSP: When did you get into snowmobiling?
LS: I was 4 years old. My family got me involved, and it just kind of continued ever since. It was a fun thing, and then I came here and decided, well, let’s see if I can make a business out of it. I was always pretty good at it, and I wanted to teach others how to improve their skills and show them some of the backcountry and other things they wouldn’t get to see all the time.
TSP: What’s your favorite part of Off The Grid Outdoors?
LS: Seeing people improve and be proud of themselves. A theme I have with everything is teaching people how to help themselves. It makes me happy, whether it’s teaching people how to take better care of their land or spray weeds or identify grasshoppers or operate snowmobiles.
TSP: What brought you to Sheridan County Weed and Pest?
LS: I wanted to be able to put some of my knowledge to work. Before, I was always doing stuff for companies for hire. I wanted to be able to manage projects and have my fingers into the big-picture part of it. That interested me here, where there are so many different aspects and different things you can do here to try to improve. It was a fun challenge.
TSP: If asked 20 years ago, what did you think you’d be doing now?
LS: Totally something on the mountain with wildlife. I got a degree in wildlife management and wanted to be a game warden or work for the Forest Service. Somehow impacting wildlife was always my goal. But now, I impact wildlife on a different level because we’re creating and improving habitat for them.
TSP: What’s a typical day look like for you?
LS: It’s a good challenge because we have a ridiculous amount of programs and we cover the entire country. We’ve got 30,000 people on 1.6 million acres, and there are three of us full time. So it’s trying to figure out how to manage all these projects.
TSP: Covering all those people and acres, that sounds incredibly challenging.
LS: Oh, yeah, it’s overwhelming. That’s part of the fun. It’s super challenging to try to get it all done and not screw any of it up. I thrive under pressure.