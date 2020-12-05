SHERIDAN — Friends knew her as a luminary. Sisters knew her as one always to greet you with a smile. Her children knew her as mom and, just before her last days, as an author.
Edie Anderson died Oct. 30, 2020, after a three-year battle with Stage 4 colon cancer. As a mother, marriage and family counselor and cancer patient, Anderson set out to write a book shortly after being diagnosed. According to sister Cathi Cenatiempo, two quotes — one from her first oncologist and the other from her oldest son, Carter — inspired her to write a children’s book helping young sons and daughters of cancer patients understand the process in an age-appropriate way, as Anderson could not find many books like it on the market.
Because Anderson and Cenatiempo didn’t know much about creating a book, the idea was laid aside for a few years before Anderson finally wrote her book and sent it to English teacher and friend Michael Jensen and Cenatiempo and fellow sister Barbara Matthews — two of four sisters and five siblings — to edit.
Minor changes completed the editorial process before Cenatiempo and a college friend of Anderson’s, Sarah Bonilla Ori, solicited illustrators that fit the feel and mood of the book. Bonilla Ori was a fellow master’s program student at Loma Linda University in California with Anderson.
In addition, Bonilla Ori started a GoFundMe website for people to donate toward the cause of publishing the book. The GoFundMe exceeded the $10,000 goal by $2,070, with 129 donors. The Standish family donated $4,000 to help kick off the successful project.
After reviewing four or five illustrators, the two chose Brazilian artist Henrique C. Rampazzo to illustrate the children’s book.
And the colored sample of a page came just in time before Anderson said goodbye to friends, family and the pain of cancer. She saw the illustrated page and a dream realized.
“She was just ecstatic,” Cenatiempo said. “She called each of the kids in, and she told them that she wrote this book, and it’s going to come to fruition, and one of the kids said, ‘Mom, you’re an author.’ It was so cute just to hear them say that.”
While all four children are included in the literature, the book is written from the perspective of Anderson’s oldest son, Carter, whose quote inspired her to write the book. Titled “Mom, Put Your Hat On,” derives from a situation when Anderson was dropping Carter off for school one day.
Cenatiempo was with her sister at her first oncologist appointment in Sheridan. The local oncologist was out of the office and traveling oncologist Dr. George Luiken was filling in. After he gave Anderson the news of her diagnosis, he shared words inspiring enough to motivate Anderson through the entirety of her fight.
“Edie, you have been given a gift,” Luiken said to her in 2017 and is partially depicted in the first illustrated page of the book. “Most people never get this experience. Your gift is that you now get to cherish every single moment you are alive. You are forever changed. You are one of the lucky ones.”
That quote makes an appearance in the book, too, along with Carter’s conversation with Anderson that inspired the title of the book.
“I wondered what’s inside the gift, he didn’t give her anything to unwrap,” the book reads directly after the doctor’s quote.
Anderson’s legacy will live on through her book, which Cenatiempo and others involved hope make it into oncologist offices nationwide and into homes of families affected with cancer diagnoses. Cenatiempo said they anticipate a spring 2021 release at places where you can find books like Amazon and Barnes and Noble.
In Sheridan, Anderson’s legacy lives through the lives of people she touched while living.
“The best way to explain her...she was kind of a luminary,” friend and neighbor Carla Trier said of her close friend. “Because you were with her, her light shined to you. She was very much that way.
“You would never know anything was wrong with her because she was always focused on what was going on with you,” she continued.
Habitat for Humanity of the Eastern Bighorns chose Anderson’s family as a recipient of a Habitat home in Sheridan. Shortly after, Trier received the same honor and requested two things: a bathtub and for her house to be right next to Edie Anderson. She received both and remains most grateful for her time as next-door neighbors with her peach-loving friend.
From talking about life to volunteering in the community to tagging along for Trier’s annual Thanksgiving Day meal with select foster children, Anderson was a great friend to Trier and a light to the community.
“She brought so much light and laughter to everyone,” Trier said. “She was involved in so many things. She was a big part of Run Girl Run in Tongue River Valley, she was a therapist here in town, she also worked at Rib and Chop. She’s just an amazing human being.”
The book should eventually be available for purchase for families looking to find the strength and poise of Anderson to explain a diagnosis to a child.
“She just never quit,” Cenatiempo said of her sister. “She was a fighter through it all. I think this is the least we can do for her is to give back, and I hope it goes far because she wanted it to.”