SHERIDAN — Luminous Brewhouse will host a screening of a new documentary about the Wyoming Backcountry Discovery Route on April 22.
Featuring BDR's 11th route, this 90-minute film gives riders and recreationalists a taste of what the Wyoming BDR has in store.
The event will begin at 5 p.m. and the film will start at 7 p.m.
Mingle with team members of Wyoming Outdoor Recreation and fellow adventure bike enthusiasts. Hetty's Pizza food truck will be onsite all evening.
The film premiere is free to the public.
Learn more about the WYBDR at rideBDR.com.