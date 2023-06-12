SHERIDAN — Sens. John Barrasso and Cynthia Lummis, both R-Wyoming, discussed a recent bill that suspended the U.S. debt ceiling and navigating a hostile political environment during a visit to Sheridan last week.

U.S. Rep. Harriet Hageman, R-Wyoming, joined Barrasso and Lummis in voting against the Fiscal Responsibility Act of 2023.

Tags

Reporter

Joseph Beaudet started as the government reporter for The Sheridan Press in February 2023. 

Recommended for you