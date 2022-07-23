SHERIDAN — A lunch and learn planned for the lunch hour July 27 will focus on how employers recruit, hire and retain employees.
Employers and job-seekers alike have experienced some challenges in recent times due to several factors. Now more than ever, it is imperative to hire and retain people who add value and culture-positive attributes to your team. Attendees will learn the basics of recruiting from posting effective job openings to providing benefits as well as gaining some tools for facilitating a smooth onboarding process.